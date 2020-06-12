Parking charges in Newmarket back as shops start to open up

Car parking charges will be re-instated in Newmarket’s council car parks from Monday.

As a result of a parking review, charges had been set to increase in April but West Suffolk Council has said tariffs will stay at current levels, with permits available for certain care workers.

The council suspended parking charges in March following the Government’s stay at home guidance, to help key workers and allow residents to park there so not to block roads needed for emergency vehicles.

But with more people now returning to work and more shops re-opening from Monday, the council needs the income from charges which help pay for town centre security, cleaning, maintenance of car parks, enforcement and business rates, which cost nearly £1 million a year.

While charges won’t change, othermeasures agreed as part of the parking review will be implemented.

John Griffiths, West Suffolk Council leader

All Saints’ car park will be closed from Monday, June 22, until Friday, June 26, for re-surfacing but residents will have access during that time. Parking in all car parks will be free from 3pm on Mondays.

The council is also speaking to utilities companies to co-ordinate resurfacing works at the Grosvenor Yard car park before investment goes ahead there.

Qualifying critical care workers who need to park in town centre car parks as part of their work will be able to get free permits from their employers.

Physical markers will be in place at machines to help maintain social distancing. Customers are encouraged to pay by RingGo or contactless card payment where possible.

Leader of West Suffolk Council Cllr John Griffiths said: “We are continuing to suspend planned tariff increases which we will keep under review and look forward to helping shape the recovery and the future of our high streets. We will continue to work with our town centre partners to ensure they are safe places for people to shop and for businesses and their staff to safely operate.”

