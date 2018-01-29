Paloma Faith to headline Newmarket Nights in June

The Architect singer Paloma Faith is the latest name to be announced for Newmarket Nights.

The number one singer will be headlining Newmarket on June 22.

The BRIT nominee returned to the charts this year, three years after her album A Perfect Contradiction which spent 29 weeks in the top-10 album chart.

Paloma Faith said: "I can't wait to perform at Newmarket Racecourses this summer for the first time. I love summertime and I love outdoor shows so to be able to perform on a - hopefully - sunny evening is something I'm very much looking forward to."

She is the latest addition to the summer roster, joining James Blunt, Craig David and Plan B to head to Newmarket Nights this year.

Amy Starkey, regional director of Jockey Club racecourses, said: "We are delighted to announce Paloma Faith as the next act in our Newmarket Nights line up for 2018. With her fantastic back catalogue of hits I have no doubt she will put on a superb show."

Tickets are on sale at thejockeyclublive.co.uk.