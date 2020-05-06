Opening of the Millennium grandstand fit for a Queen

The first weekend in May is traditionally the date when the eyes of the racing world have turned to Newmarket, the headquarters of the sport.

Since 1809 the Rowley Mile, the historic stretch of turf regarded the world over as the truest test of the thoroughbred, has staged the 2000 Guineas and, since 1814, the 1000 Guineas, the fillies’ equivalent.

But this year the stands will be silent, the prestigious race meeting like all others across the country since March 28 called off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The greatest of them all. Frankel wins the 2000 Guineas in the shadow of the new grandstand.

History now has to wait as the British Horseracing Authority continues discussions over when racing might return allbeit initally behind closed doors.

Twenty years ago it was a different story. The Royal Standard fluttered in the breeze over the racecourse as the Rowley Mile not only staged the first Classics of the new century but unveiled its new Millennium Grandstand which was officially opened by racing’s most ardent Royal fan.

The Queen officially opens the new £20 million grandstand.

The Queen was greeted by packed crowds and a guard of honour of six 2000 Guineas-winning jockeys headed by the greatest of them all, Lester Piggott,a five-time winner of the race, who was joined by Willie Carson, Pat Eddery, Greville Starkey, Michael Roberts and Jimmy Lindley.

Accompanied by Peter Player, then chairman of Newmarket Racecourses Trust, and Christopher Spence, the Jockey Club senior steward, the Queen officially opened the new grandstand which had taken around 16 months to build and cost £20 million.

Lester Piggott with trainers John Gosden, Saeed bin Suroor and Luca Cumani place items in a time capsule buried in the foundations of the new grandstand. Pictured left is Kim Deshayes, then managing director of the racecourse.

Mr Player thanked the Queen for her ‘love and involvement’ in racing and racegoers had the opportunity to see the Royal silks carried in the supporting races on the card, including the appropriately named National Anthem and Blue Print, who provided his royal owner with a winner on the big day.

And it was town trainer Sir Michael Stoute who triumphed in the 2000 Guineas when King’s Best under champion jockey Kieren Fallon trounced his 27 rivals providing Stoute with his fourth triumph in the race following the successes of Doyoun, Shadeed, and Entrepreneur.

The grandstand at the Rowley Mile circa 1900.

Led up by Mick Blair, the enigmatic colt had not been the easiest to train and preparations for the big race had included special trips to the Rowley Mile in the days leading up to the big race to get him used to the racecourse environment.

The 1000 Guineas was a triumph for John Gosden who had leftHeadquarters at the turn of the year after 11 years based at Stanley House in Bury Road for a new base at Manton, in Wiltshire.

Kieren Fallon with King's Best and trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

Ridden by Richard Hill for owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, Lahan went off relatively unfancied after a disappointing run in her seasonal debut at Newbury.

It proved to be a very special day for all Lahan’s connections not least Bert Cronin who was leading up his first Group 1 winner in 30 years working in racing.

Interested racegoer Baroness Thatcher with Wafic Said.

Over the past 20 years spectators in the new grandstand have been treated to some memorable contests for the first classic of the season not least in 2011 when Frankel put arguably the most devastating performance in living memory . . . the rest as they say is history.

