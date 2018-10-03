Open day smiles despite the rain

Top jockey Ryan Moore's young son Toby following in dad's footsteps and taking part in the showjumping

Heavy rain may have made the going heavy for visitors to Newmarket’s annual stables open day but it did not deter hundreds from turning out to get up close to their equine heroes.

Twenty-one town yards and a number of other equine facilities opened their doors to the public on day two of the 32Red Newmarket Open Weekend to give visitors an insight into how racing worked.

The day began in driving rain on Warren Hill where visitors had hoped to see Arc favourite Enable, but trainer John Gosden decided against bringing out his A team in such atrocious conditions. However Sir Michael Stoute’s Expert Eye did appear, getting the day off to a good start.

Newmarket trainer John Gosden with Tom Goff, of Blandford Bloodstock, explain what to look for when buying a racehorse to visitors at Tattersalls

Trainer Charlie Fellowes, new chairman of the open weekend, had his yard open along with the likes of Roger Varian, Ed Dunlop, Hugo Palmer. Tom Clover, Richard Spencer and James Fanshaw, where Group 1 winner The Tin Man proved a big draw, as did the competition to guess his weight.

Stables in Hamilton Road including those of Amy Murphy, Stuart Williams and George Scott also reported a strong turnout.

Visitors get some shelter from the rain in the barn at trainer Stuart Williams' Diomed Stables

The Hoffman family from North Dakota, USA, said they would not have missed the event and Martin Bond, who had made the journey from Derbyshire with his family, said: “The weather wasn’t great but all the stable staff we met had smiles on their faces despite the rain and made it a special day for us. We will definitely be back next year.”

Nice to meet you ... visitors at trainer Roger Varian's yard

Newmarket mayor Cllr Rachel Hood toured every yard with organiser Stephen Wallis and Dawn Goodfellow, of Racing Welfare, awarding prizes to the best turned out and the afternoon’s events included stable staff games, a trainers versus stable staff football match and racing personality show jumping won by top jockey Ryan Moore.