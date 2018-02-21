One week left to have your say on Suffolk’s school buses

You have one week left to tell Suffolk County Council what you think of its plans for school transport.

The consultation to help find a long-term solution to providing affordable home to school transport will close on February 28.

It highlights the challenges faced with funding – currently £21 million a year – and asks residents for their thoughts on how the county should adapt to the changing education landscape.

The council’s current school and post-16 travel policies go above legal requirements and the consultation seeks views on changing these policies, giving the opportunity to explore local solutions as well as three alternative options for children aged 5-16 and 16 plus.

More than 3,500 people have already responded to the school and post-16 travel consultation surveys, though 8,380 have signed a petition calling for no change.

Feedback gathered by Suffolk County Council will go to its Cabinet in June 2018.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, Gordon Jones, said: “With only a week to go until the consultation closes, I would encourage those that haven’t responded to the consultation, to read the proposals and complete the survey.

“This is an opportunity for all Suffolk residents to have their say about how council tax is spent.”

The consultation is at www.suffolk.gov.uk/schooltravel