Parents have until Tuesday to submit their application [File photo] (6372970)

Suffolk’s parents have until Tuesday to apply for their children’s primary school place.

Children born between September 2014 and August 2015 are set to start primary school in autumn and parents need to submit their application to Suffolk County Council or risk missing out on a slot.

Applications must be made even if a child is already attending a nursery, a pre-school or a children's centre next to a school site.

Once bids are in, children will be waiting until national offer day - April 16 - to find out if they have got into their preferred primary school and will have to accept it by the end of the month.

But if parents are unhappy with the decision, they will have the chance to submit an appeal to the council.

Last year 94.6 per cent of applicants were sent to their first choice school.

Cllr Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children's services, education and skills, said: "I urge all parents and carers to complete their application by the closing date of January 15 to give them the best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools.

"Parents and carers should apply online as this will mean they will receive confirmation of their application. This method also allows them to log on to the online service on national offer day, to see their school place offer, they will also receive an email to confirm this offer on the same day.

"If a parent or carer cannot apply online, then they should complete a paper CAF1 application form. Both applications can be accessed at suffolk.gov.uk/admissions or by calling 0345 600 0981."