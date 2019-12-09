One of Newmarket's main routes on to the A14 continues to be closed as contractors build a new zebra crossing

One of Newmarket's main routes onto the A14 will be shut for the rest of the day as contractors finish work on the road.

On Monday Suffolk County Council shut Bury Road in Kentford to instal a new crossing on the busy street.

Suffolk Highways had hoped to re-open the road ahead of schedule on Friday, but because work had not been complete the road is closed today as workers continue at the site.

Bury Road, Kentford (Picture: Google Maps)(23798341)

The work is being done by the county council on behalf of Heritage Developments Ltd, who are building a new estate at the former Meddler Stud.

The closure is between Station Road and Herringswell Road.

Today a highways spokesman said: "To ensure the safety of both our operatives and members of the travelling public, the B1506 must remain closed 24 hours-a-day, as we will be excavating trenches the full width of the road in four separate locations.

"Please note, that all school buses will be provided with escorted access through our work site every morning and afternoon. In addition to this, Suffolk Highways plans to upgrade existing street lights on behalf of Kentford Parish Council.

"UK Power Networks will be onsite to assist, while Heritage Developments will be using the road closure to remove pedestrian refuge islands."

Drivers have been advised to follow diversion signs.