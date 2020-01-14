One of Newmarket's longest-established clubs wound up just short of 50th anniversary

One of Newmarket’s longest-established clubs has been wound up just short of its 50th anniversary.

The Cameo Club started life as the Newmarket Mothers’ Club back in 1970 but with many of its members now grandmothers, organisers decided it was time to call it a day.

Originally based at the former health clinic which once stood between the catholic church and the former fire station in Exeter Road, its members met every two weeks with talks from invited speakers, quizzes, garden parties, outings and an annual meal.

Newmarket Cameo Club final meeting (26051565)

Fund-raising events have always been a feature of the club, with a draw held at each meeting and, until recently, an annual disco at the Exning Road Club.

And over its five decades its members have managed donate around £50,000 in total for good causes, with an emphasis on local needs where donations of up to £1,000 have made a real difference.

For many years the club funded a trip to the pantomime in Bury St Edmunds for the children, carers and

families of the Ellesmere Opportunities Group set up in 1992 for pre-school children with special needs and their families.

The club has also supported St John Ambulance, enabling it to set up the Badgers group at the hospital to train youngsters in first aid skills.

Last year’s final donations were £300 to the Turner Tots group to help when funding from Homestart was withdrawn, a similar amount to theEllesmere Opportunities Group, £300 for the pantomime trip, and£750 to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Over the years the club had various homes including the former Conservative Club, also in Exeter Road, the day centre, Kingfisher House, and finally the St John Ambulance Room on the town’s hospital site.

Some year ago the club’s name also changed to the Cameo Club, an acronym for Come And Meet Each Other.

“We intend to hold a final gathering in 2020 for all past and present members and ask that they call Janice Mowle on 01638 603349, Hazel Golsby on 01638 661984, or Margaret Jarvis on 01638 663219,” said club stalwart Hilda Halliwell.

