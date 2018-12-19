Olivia pictured with classmates from Ditton Lodge, town ranger Ed Vince, Newmarket BID manager Graham Philpott and judge Rachel Wood.

A young writer from a Newmarket primary school has had her work printed in the biggest book in town.

Nine-year-old Olivia Graveling, a Year 5 pupil at Ditton Lodge School was the winner of a story writing competition organised by the Newmarket BID for aspiring young authors from primary schools in Newmarket and district.

As part of her prize, Olivia’s story, The Pearl’s Adventure, has been printed in the huge book of fairy stories installed outside Newmarket Library in the Guineas Centre for the Christmas and New Year period.

One of the judges was Rachel Wood, who said she and her fellow judge Mave van der Werff were impressed by the number of ‘good, well-written pieces’ which were submitted. “There were some really, really good stories,” she said. “Olivia’s story stood out because we felt it had a special kind of voice to it.”

In the younger age group, the winner was Daniel Shenker, six, from Great Wilbraham School, whose story The Magic Timer, has also been printed in the big book.