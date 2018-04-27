Ofsted report says pupils’ outcomes have ‘declined’ at Burwell Village College

Teachers at a Burwell school have been told to improve their skills after a recent Ofsted report found that pupils’ outcomes had ‘declined since the last inspection’.

Burwell Village College Primary School was found to be ‘requiring improvement’ in three of the five assessed areas –leadership, quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils.

Personal development and early years provision at the school were rated ‘good’.

The report, published on Monday, said the quality of teaching was ‘inconsistent, particularly in reading and mathematics’ and that some teachers followed a plan which ‘does not challenge learning and pupils continue to practise skills they have already understood’.

As a result, the report found that pupils ‘are not as well prepared for the next stage of their education as they could be’ and that their ‘progress remains weaker where tasks are insufficiently challenging.’

But the report did recognise that ‘leaders have provided some effective training for staff to help them improve the quality of work’, as well as praising the relationship between adults and children and the pupils’ behaviour.

In a letter sent out to parents, headteacher Nicholas Smith said: “The inspectors acknowledged that we are on a strong journey of school improvement; they agreed with our current priorities and the actions taken.

“However, they were unable to make a good judgement on this journey until our actions have had an impact on pupils’ outcomes.

“We want our pupils to achieve the national expectations and we will continue to improve. No one wants to settle for anything less than a judgement of ‘good’.”