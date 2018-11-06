Newmarket's former police station, Vicarage Road (5249301)

Newmarket’s former police station should be retained for community use not converted into flats, according to a town resident.

Members of Forest Heath Distirct Council’s development control committee are set to decide the future of the station and former magistrates’ court building in Lisburn Road, when they meet on Wednesday. They are being asked to approve an application to convert it into 12 flats with parking.

But raising an objection to the scheme, Sara Beckett said: “I strongly believe that this site, being publically owned should and could be used for the benefit of Newmarket residents."

She said consultations linked to the Newmarket Neighbourhood plan had identified a need to find adequate provision for children with complex special educational needs in Newmarket.

The former court premises had been used by the Leading Lives organisation to provide activities for adults with learning difficulties on behalf of Suffolk County Council which currently owns 20 per cent of the building, which dates back to to 1890s, with Suffolk Police owning the remaining 80 per cent.

Dr Rachel Wood, of All Saints’ School said: “The school asks that all options for future community use are considered first, for all floors of the whole site, particularly in light of the current Suffolk County Council Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Sufficiency Plan consultation.