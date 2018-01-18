Number plate cameras to check Waitrose car park

Waitrose is installing automatic number plate recognition cameras at its Newmarket store because, it says, customers are finding it hard to find spaces.

“We are still providing 90 minutes’ free parking in our car park with no obligation to make a purchase from us,” said a spokesman.

Some customers have raised concerns that they might unintentionally exceed the limit because at busy times it can take 20 minutes to exit the car park, but the spokesman added: “The new system is designed to be beneficial to customers, however we will be monitoring it closely and will be collecting customer feedback to identify if any problems that arise because of the traffic lights on Fred Archer Way.”

Waitrose in Ely has also installed number plate recognition cameras at its store in Bray's Lane.