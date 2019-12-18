A council leader has said it is not the job of district authorities to bail out Newmarket residents affected by the closure of its waste recycling centre.

Cllr Anna Bailey, who is leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said she was happy to help lobby its old operator, Suffolk County Council, to re-open the site and that she would prefer to see it be open.

But, she said, it was not the job of of ‘tiny’ out-of-area district councils to financially support its re-opening.

“The council is not really in a position of bailing out closures of recycling centres across borders,” she said.

Waste recycling centres are the job of county councils and Suffolk closed Newmarket’s Depot Road site in 2011 as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

Soon after, town charity Newmarket Open Door took on its operation, but closed in August last year.

The matter is set to be highlighted at East Cambridgeshire’s next full council meeting, with retired senior councillor Peter Cresswell set to ask town and district councils to put pressure on Suffolk’s county council to re-open the facility.

In November’s full Newmaket Town Council meeting, East Cambridgeshire councillor Alan Sharp said he was willing to work collaboratively with Suffolk County Council.

At the meeting, the town councilbacked Mr Cresswell’s campaign to lobby the county to re-open the recycling facility.

Newmarket mayor Rachel Hood said she had spoken to Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, and that the response had been ‘welcome and positive’.

