Detectives have said they do not believe anybody else was involved in a double death in Newmarket yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property in Park Avenue in the town at around 6pm after a member of the public reported finding two bodies.

Today Suffolk Police said that although formal identification is yet to take place detectives believe the bodies are those of a four-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman.

Officers have also said, based on their initial findings, detectives do not believe there is any third party involvement.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place early next week, until which time the deaths remain unexplained.

Armed police and forensic services attended the scene yesterday.

Detectives were seen taking photographs inside the property on both floors.

An eyewitness yesterday told the Journal a woman came out of a property 'in tears' when police arrived at the property.

The man, who has lived on the street for more than four decades, said she looked 'terrified'.

"I could hear her saying she was 'so afraid'," he said.

He added the area was 'usually very quiet' and one where 'nothing really goes on'.

Another witness said a man was standing outside the property 'with his head in his hands' before the police arrived. He added the man looked 'very distressed'.

A police cordon remains in place at the house.

Next of kin have been informed.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area during the day and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry. Call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 309 of 26 April 2019.