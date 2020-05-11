No stopping VE Day celebrations in and around Newmarket

It wasn’t the VE Day everyone had planned for but villagers across the Newmarket area made sure it was one no-one would forget.

In Isleham, Chippenham, Fordham, Snailwell and many others residents took advantage of the sunshine took their chairs and tables outside to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe which had blighted the lives of so many local families for six years.

Just as on May 8, 1945, the theme was one of celebration, but this time one which spanned the generations from those who remembered the conflict to those who came after grateful for their resolve and sacrifice.

VE day celebrations. Isleham village. Harry 10 and Jack 8 Woodcock West Street. Picture by Mark Westley. (34525672)

