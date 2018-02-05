Nile Rodgers and Chic head to Newmarket Nights this summer

Legendary Nile Rodgers and his band Chic have been announced as the latest headline act of Newmarket Nights.

Coming to Newmarket on August 10, the multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist is expected to play some of the best known pop anthems from the last four decades.

With over 200 production credits to his name, the scope of Nile Rodgers' influence across the music industry is extensive, pioneering musical trends since the 1970's with hits ranging from Le Freak to Daft Punk's Around The World.

Amy Starkey, regional director east of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are delighted that Nile Rodgers and Chic will be headlining Newmarket Nights on August 10. With such an amazing catalogue of hits, they are the perfect artist to spend a summer evening dancing to."

Nile Rodgers and Chic join Paloma Faith, James Blunt, and Craig David as headline acts of Newmarket Racecourses summer season of music events.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at thejockeyclublive.co.uk