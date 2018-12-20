Newmarket's PCSO could be patrolling the streets of the town by the beginning of February

A police community support officer, paid for by Newmarket Town Council, could be patrolling the town’s streets by the beginning of February next year.

At a meeting on Monday, councillors heard that discussions had been held with Suffolk Police and the recruitment process for the new post was under way.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who was town mayor when the council first agreed to spend £32,000 a year to fund the post back in 2016 when the front desk at Newmarket’s former police station in Vicarage Road closed, said: “It is frustrating it has taken so long, but it’s fantastic news.

"This will not be a substitute for the police service in Newmarket but will support it and the council will be able to highlight specific areas and issues we want the officer to concentrate on.”