Newmarket's Tesco steps in to replace Barlings Court's stolen television

A town supermarket has stepped in to replace a television which was stolen from Newmarket's Barlings Court.

The theft was reported last week on NewmarketJournal.co.uk and, after the story was shared on social media, Tesco's manager Alistair Thomson stepped in to provide a new TV for the complex's communal lounge.

Now residents in the flats will be able to enjoy their new 55inch, 4k television thanks to the Willie Snaith Road supermarket

Barlings Court gets a new TV after Tesco step in to replace their stolen set (22112460)

"I think its dreadful that somebody thinks its acceptable to steal a television that brings a lot of joy to people," said Alistair.

"It was the least we can do as a big, local employer to try and help the community."

Barlings Court gets a new TV after Tesco step in to replace their stolen set (22112443)

Residents were left devastated after their 48-inch Samsung was stolen from their communal lounge, which was a donation from electrical specialist Hughes.

Last week Lorraine Nee, whose 81-year-old father and sister both live in the complex, said: "The television had been in place for nearly a year, but somebody had just unscrewed it from the wall and taken it."

She added: "Whoever took the television should hang their head in shame because they left a lot of people very upset."