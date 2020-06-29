Newmarket's Tesco has become home to a coronavirus testing centre for patients set to go under the knife.

Part of the Willie Snaith Road supermarket's car park has been turned into a precautionary testing centre for people who are set to undergo surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

The drive-through centre, which is surrounded by metal fencing, will be used by patients three days before their operation.

Newmarket's Tesco has become home to a coronavirus testing centre for patients set to go under the knife.(37473976)

The new centre is run by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Alistair Thomson, manager of the Newmarket's Tesco, said: "We were approached by the trust to ask if we would help and we were obviously delighted to as we felt it was a great way of supporting the NHS and the local community in terms of getting people back into Addenbrooke's to get much needed operations."

He said the testing centre was not for people with symptoms, and was only for precautionary tests for people who have upcoming operations at the hospital.

Mr Thomson added to accommodate the new facility the parent and child parking has been moved to the same location as the disabled parking area.

Patients will not be entering the supermarket, and are expected to self-isolate until their hospital appointment.

It is thought the testing centre could be used by up to 200 people a day, and is only for those with a pre-booked appointment.

The centre is expected to be on site until at least Christmas.

Read more CoronavirusNewmarket