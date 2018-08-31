Newmarket's Screwfix targeted by thieves

Screwfix, Studlands, Newmarket (3910203)

Burglars cut their way into a Newmarket retail warehouse and made off with high powered tools.

Two men used cutting equipment to break their way into Screwfix in Albion Court, Studlands Park Avenue, at about 10pm on Tuesday.

The pair then stole a number of high powered tools.

A Screwfix store in Haverhill was also targeted by thieves on the same night, shortly after 11pm. Police said they believed three men had been involved in the Haverhill theft.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, has knowledge of these two burglaries, or have been recently offered new power tools at a highly discounted rate should contact either Haverhill police quoting crime reference 47/49463/18 or Newmarket police quoting crime reference 37/49436/18, or alternatively contact the independent charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form."