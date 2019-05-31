Newmarket's Santander has closed (11518206)

Newmarket's Santander has closed, with bank staff today clearing out the High Street unit.

The Spanish bank announced in January it would shut its town branch as part of its plans to close 140 outlets across the country.

The High Street bank closed for the last time yesterday and today staff were clearing out the unit and contractors were removing signs.

It will now stand empty next to the former estate agents Abbots, which has been vacant for more than two years.

Today the building's owners, Anthony Ratcliffe and Malcolm Brown, have filed plans with West Suffolk Council to renovate the façade of the building, change its use from financial to a retail store, and add a two bed flat on the first floor.

Newmarket's Santander has closed (11518200)

The owners also want to add another floor onto the top of the building, which will add another two bed flat to the property.

Plans are set to be discussed by Newmarket Town Council's planning committee on Monday.

In 2014 the pair, through company D&A (2151) Ltd, paid £530,000 for the property.

They also own the unit Bonmarché is set to leave in July, a property they paid £1.4m for in 2015.

But that unit was sublet by supermarket giant Tesco, who is believed to have signed a 20 year lease on the property. The superstore now asking £68,000 a year rent for the store.