Newmarket's Rutland Arms to go ahead with £8 million project to renovate hotel

An £8 million project to renovate Newmarket’s iconic Rutland Arms Hotel has been given the go-ahead by planners.

Owner Review Hotels Ltd, which also owns the town’s Bedford Lodge Hotel, acquired the historic property in March last year and since then has been working on plans to restore, renovate and refurbish the 17th century building.

The newly approved plans include enhancements to the main building and a re-build of the adjacent annexe building which will house additional luxury bedrooms, meeting rooms and conference rooms.

The refurbishment will include the installation of a new restaurant and state-of-the-art kitchen in the existing hotel, as well as a redesigned interior, which will enhance features such as decorative ceilings, intricate fire places and stained-glass windows.

Now that the proposed plans have been approved, the hotel’s owners will proceed to the design stage of the redevelopment and it is expected that the project will be completed by the end of 2021.

“We believe that our investment in this beautiful and historic coaching inn brings much needed investment both to the property, but also the town of Newmarket,” said hotel chief executive Noel Byrne. “This will enhance the hotel offering in Newmarket, and hopefully be catalytic in encouraging other businesses to invest in the town.”

At Wednesday’s meeting of West Suffolk Council’s planning committee which approved the plan, Newmarket councillor Andy Drummond, cabinet member for planning, described it as a ‘compelling application for a very important building in Newmarket’.

“It’s an iconic building but it is getting a bit tired,” he said, adding that the new annexe addressed a lot of concerns he had with the ‘unsightly’ old building it was to replace.

But Cllr John Burns criticised the design and said the new build looked like an office block. He also raised concerns about parking at the hotel and highway safety.

Hotel owner Mike Kean said: “All plans have been designed to ensure that the hotel is brought back to life, whilst being sympathetic to its original heritage.This is a significant investment for us, and we are committed to creating a hotel that will be a place for both local community and visitors to enjoy for the long-term.”