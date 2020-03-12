Newmarket's Rowley Mile takes centre stage in tomorrow's Sport Relief Bargain Hunt celebrity special

Newmarket's Rowley Mile is set to take centre stage in tomorrow's Sport Relief Bargain Hunt celebrity special.

Tomorrow lunchtime presenter Eric Knowles will referee the celebrity sporting teams as they search for antiques and hidden gems at the Newmarket racecourse.

On the red team antiques expert Caroline Hawley will be guiding former Olympic javelin thrower and gold-medallist Tessa Sanderson and ex-Olympic 400m runner and UK record holder Iwan Thomas.

Bargain Hunt filimg at the Rowley Mile Picture: BBC (31419266)

They are set to compete against the blue team, made up of journalist and broadcaster Manish Bhasin and BBC Sport presenter John Watson who are guided around by expert Danny Sebastian.

And with just one hour on the clock, each team had to find three items which they hoped would make a big profit for the charity at auction.

John said: "Filming was brilliant fun, I never thought I would be able to say that I competed against Olympians. As a sports presenter, I see the power of sport and its ability to unite people every day.

"I love how Sport Relief brings all this together with entertainment and a sense of fun. It's been a real pleasure to be involved."

BBC Sport Presenters, Manish Bhasin and John Watson go up against Ex-Olympians Iwan Thomas and Tessa Sanderson Picture: BBC (31419234)

All money raised at the auction and from viewers' donations will help Sport Relief tackle issues like domestic abuse, mental health stigma, homelessness and poverty, both in the UK and around the world.

Bargain Hunt fan Iwan said it was an 'absolute pleasure' to take part in the programme.

"As an athlete, I know how much sport can change your outlook on life. It really helped build my focus, self-belief and confidence," he said.

"As part of creating this episode, I got to visit a very special project called London Futures, run by the charity Change Foundation, which uses the power of sport to change the lives of people with learning disabilities."

He added: "I met young people who were building their skills through sport to help them find employment and other opportunities.

"Seeing the work that donations make possible first-hand is just amazing and makes me even more proud to be doing this for Sport Relief.

The Sport Relief special will be aired tomorrow at 12.15pm on BBC One.

Work carried out by Cambridgeshire Police to investigate domestic abuse will also be on BBC One's Sport Reliefin the evening telethon.