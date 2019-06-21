Newmarket's railway station to get £15,000 cycling boost

Newmarket railway station (12778872)

Newmarket's cyclists are set to benefit from an extra 50 spaces at the town's railway station as part of a network-wide push to improve cycling facilities.

The town's new bike racks are part of a Greater Anglia-wide upgrade, which will add 510 spaces along the company's East Anglian routes.

Suffolk County Council is funding the new spaces at Newmarket's Green Road station, costing the authority £15,000.

Cllr Mary Evans, the county's cabinet member for highways, transport and rural issues, said: "The council was delighted to invest in this project, which will improve the provision of cycle parking at Newmarket station.

"In 2015 we worked with partners to invest in upgrading the cycle parking facilities and these are in high demand.

"The new spaces will enable the station to be more accessible by environmentally friendly modes of transport and give people the confidence to cycle to the station knowing they will have a secure place to store their bike."

The rail company is to provide a mix of new coved and open cycle parking spaces and is set to convert single tier bike racks to double tier.

Simon Bailey, Greater Anglia's director of asset management, welcomed the council's support.

"With more people choosing to live in our region and travel by train, we are seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations so we’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys,” he said.

