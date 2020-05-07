Two of the most prominent members of Newmarket’s racing community have made substantial gifts to help those fighting the current coronavirus pandemic both locally and nationally, including Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Newmarket Day Centre, Suffolk County Council and Newmarket’s Racing Centre.

Through her private charitable trust, the Alborada Trust, Kirsten Rausing, the Newmarket-based racehorse owner breeder, and philanthropist, is providing aid not only for those fighting the virus on the front line but local organisations doing what they can to help vulnerable members of the community affected by it.

Jeremy Richardson, director ofthe Alborada Trust, said the trustees had responded quickly to the problems arising from the present coronavirus pandemic.

Newmarket 2000 Guineas Newmarket Rowley Mile..Kirsten Rausing..Picture Mark Westley. (34424445)

“Kirsten herself convened a Zoom meeting of the trustees as a result of which an immediate grant of £200,000 was made to the Racing Foundation, who are assisting all racing charities, £25,000 was sent to the Suffolk County Community Coronavirus Fund. and £20,000 each to the Newmarket Racing Centre and the Newmarket Day Centre,” he said.

“After urgent consultations with Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, arrangements have now been made for 60 ICU staff and those who support them to receive shopping vouchers of £200 each; the staff themselves nominating recipients.

Dubai Future Champions Festival Saturday.Dubai Autumn Stakes (Group 3).Sheikh Mohammed.6. Military March..Winning jockey: Oisin Murphy.Winning trainer: Saeed bin Suroor Picture by Mark Westley. (34424362)

“A further grant of £50,000 has been provided as a hardship fund for other staff,” he added.

“An additional grant of £200,000 has been made to enable the hospital to provide, as a matter of urgency, wellbeing rooms for ICU staff so that they can find moments of peace and quiet near to their units without having to de-robe. This work is being carried out now.”

Mr Richardson added that ‘substantial grants’ were also being made to the many other charities in this country and worldwide which are supported by Kirsten Rausing and her trustees.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, whose Godolphin racing and thoroughbred breeding operation is based at Dalham Hall Stud and Moulton Paddocks, has donated 60 tonnes of much-needed PPE for use by the National Health Service.

The first Emirates Airline plane containing over 660 boxes of face masks and other items arrived at London’s Heathrow airport on Friday.

The equipment was to be distributed across the UK but it is understood Sheikh Mohammed, who bought the equipment from suppliers in China, was keen to make sure the Newmarket area received supplies.

Contained in the cargo were 200,000 masks, 150,000 protective overalls and 100,000 face visors.

A spokesperson for the Sheikh said the donation had been made because of his ‘deep and long-standing connections with the UK’ and that he was‘determined to do his bit to keep Britain’s health workers safe’.

