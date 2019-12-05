Newmarket's racing community has been shocked by the death of James Cronin in what appeared to be a tragic accident on Tuesday.

Mr Cronin, had been staying at the home of a friend, Dickie McCabe, in Windsor Road, while he was in the town working at Tattersalls December Sales.

Mr McCabe said he got up to go to work on Tuesday and found Mr Cronin had suffered a fatal fall down the stairs.

James Cronin who died on Tuesday pictured with his 2005 Derby winner Motivator

Police were called just before 9am. A spokesman said: "At this stage the death is being treated as not suspicious and the coroner has been informed."

Mr McCabe said: "When we left the sales paddocks on Monday I headed to Wetherspoons for a pint and James said he was going to The Yard. That was the last time I saw him until I found him the next morning."

Mr Cronin, was well-known within the town's racing community and, when working for trainer Michael Bell, looked after 2005 Derby winner Motivator.

Since leaving Newmarket he had returned to work in his native Ireland and at the sales had worked for Baroda Stud and Overbury Stud. He was remembered during a minute’s silence on the sales ground and in an address from auctioneer, John O’Kelly, just prior to the start of the sales session on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page started by friends raised more than €12,000 overnight for Mr Cronin's family and currently stands at more than €32,000.

