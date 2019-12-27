Newmarket's police inspector says anti-social youths are being dealt with

Police action has helped to curb much of the anti-social behaviour by a group of youths which has plagued Newmarket town centre since the summer.

But Insp Mark Shipton, who is at the forefront of policing in the town, told town councillors at their final meeting of the year last week, there was still work to be done and police would continue to crack down on problem youngsters. “We would envisage this work going into the New Year and towards the Easter term.”

Police work has been done through Operation Brendon, which was set to tackle both criminal and anti-social behaviour.

He said all the youths who the police had put into their red group of offenders were now “in the system” and were being dealt with under the auspices of the Crown Prosecution Service.

The Guineas shopping centre, which had seen a number of incidents, including threatening behaviour towards a member of the security team and his family, had shown improvement with what Insp Shipton called a “significant drop” in reported incidents.

There had also been fewer problems at Newmarket Leisure Centreand at Newmarket Academy. Insp Shipton said police were continuing to work with the school to deal with any issues.

“Overall I would say we are about half way there at the moment,” he said.

Mark Shipton

Reports of anti-social behaviour climbed last month, latest police statistics revealed last week.

In November, there were 41 reports of bad behaviour in Newmarket and Exning, compared to 28 in October.

Overall the monthly Home Office statistics showed reported crime last month remained about the same as the month before, with 155 incidents logged by the police.

Crime in the Ely South policing region –which covers towns and villages around Newmarket which are in East Cambridgeshire – is at a year high. In November, there were 168 reports to Cambridgeshire Police.

In Mildenhall and its surrounding villages, reports have dropped. In October, there was 159 incidents logged, but in November it fell to 117.

