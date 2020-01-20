Newmarket's police handed out about 100 tickets to illegally parked drivers last month

Newmarket's police handed out about 100 tickets to illegally parked motorists last month.

In December Newmarket's PSCO Rachel Darvill gave out an average of about three tickets a day to inconsiderate drivers in the town.

In PCSO Darvill's monthly report to Newmarket Town Council's finance and policy committee, she said many drivers are ignoring any road markings or drop kerbs and challenging officers when issued tickets.

"Local workers and residents continue to abuse the service road areas in the town making deliveries and service vehicles' life difficult," she said.

"But due to no ownership of the land and historical permits no longer in force it is proving very difficult to reach an agreement but negotiations are friendly and still ongoing."

In April the responsibility for handing out tickets to illegally parked motorists in the town will transfer from Suffolk Police to West Suffolk Council.

The district authority is one of the last in the country to be handed powers to give out on street fines –and has suffered delay after delay to it adopting the powers.

