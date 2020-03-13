Newmarket's Palace Street set to close as work starts on Rutland Arms renovation

A well used Newmarket short cut will shut for more than a year on Monday as a multi-million pound project renovating a town hotel begins.

Palace Street, just of the town's High Street, will close next week for 18 months as work re-developing the Rutland Arms hotel starts.

The £8 million project will see both the annex and 1970's walkway over Palace Street demolished, and a new part of the hotel built in its place.

The re-built annex will house additional luxury bedrooms, meeting rooms and conference rooms.

One Review Hotels Ltd, which also owns the town's Bedford Lodge Hotel, acquired the property in March 2018 and since then has been working on plans to restore, renovate and refurbish the 17th century building.

Palace Street is set to close on Monday as work on the Rutland Arms begins (31489470)

As well as building the new annex, the plans include enhancement to the main building, creating a new restaurant, along with a redesigned interior, which will enhance features such as decorative ceilings, intricate fire places and stained-glass windows.

It is expected the re-development will be completed by the end of 2021.