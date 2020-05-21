Newmarket's new mayor wants council to be ‘positive force for good’

Newmarket’s new mayor Cllr Mick Jefferys said he would be using the words of the late town councillor, Ian Kirk, as his mantra for his year in office.

Labour member Cllr Jefferys, who was elected to take over from Cllr Rachel Hood at Monday’s annual meeting of the town council, said: “Ian was convinced that the town council could be such a positive force for good in the town as long as we all worked together and I am determined that should be the case.”

He said Cllr Kirk, who died suddenly last month aged just 65, was not interested in petty politics and saw them as a distraction. “That is one of the things I hope to be echoing as I want to work with all councillors and I believe it is time for a change of emphasis,” said Cllr Jefferys.

Newmarket’s new mayor Cllr Mick Jefferys, right, with deputy mayor Cllr Tom Kerby. Picture: Mark Westley

“We don’t need the sort of in-fighting we have had in the past, we must draw a line under past issues and work together to develop a plan for the future, something which will benefit everyone in Newmarket.

“It’s about people giving back to the community. We have many skilled people on the council and we must use their potential. We are living through highly unusual times and I am very proud of what the town council has been able to do to set up the helpline to help vulnerable residents during the coronavirus crisis. I, like other councillors, have been manning the helpline and people are so grateful for what is being done.”

Cllr Jefferys said he would be thinking about specific strategies for the town.

“The Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan was adopted after a referendum earlier this year and is now an official document which contains around 40 community actions which we have to look to follow through,” he said.

“I will be looking at them very carefully to see which ones we can achieve this year.”

Elected as deputy mayor was Conservative councillor Tom Kerby.

