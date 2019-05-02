Newmarket's National Stud plays host to Royal visitor the Duchess of Cornwall

Picture by Mark Westley. (9540192)

The Duchess of Cornwall made her first visit to Newmarket's National Stud today since being appointed as its patron.

As well as opening the stud's refurbished stallion unit she visited the foaling unit and inspected mares and foals and met 23 students on the stud's diploma in stud practice and management course and graduates from the diploma and other courses.

Picture by Mark Westley. (9540207)

The Royal visitor who us a keen horsewoman and a racehorse owner took great interest in the bloodstock on parade, which included the 500-acre stud's three resident stallions Aclaim, Time Test and Rajasinghe.

After the visit she went for a private lunch at the Jockey Club of which she is an honorary member. For full report and more pictures, see next week's Newmarket Journal.