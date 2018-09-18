Newmarket's MP opens education suite at racing centre

Opening of The Racing Centre's Educational Suite by MP Matt Hancock Picture Mark Westley (4066051)

A new education facility at Newmarket’s Racing Centre was officially opened by the town’s MP Matt Hancock when students who have signed up for training courses had a preview of the new learning opportunities on offer.

The facility includes a fully-equipped IT suite and multi-purpose classrooms plus meeting and small conference rooms.

Funding for the extensive refurbishment has come from the Moller Charitable Trust and Union Learn, the learning and skills branch of the TUC. Bookmaker JenningsBet has pledged £100,00 over the next five years to support a new 12-week Institute of Leadership and Management Level 2 course in Mentoring, Leadership and Team Skills which starts tomorrow with a full complement of students.

British Horseracing Authority chief executive Nick Rust said the ongoing success of racing was largely down to the hard work of the 17,000 people working in it, up to 8,000 of whom were employed in the day-to-day care of racehorses.

“The skills and dedication of individuals riding what are, in effect, the equivalent of Lamborghinis, should never be underestimated and I think it’s the job of our industry to continue to recognise that and to continue to work to develop facilities that help make the lives of those individuals better.”

Paying tribute to the project’s many sponsors and supporters, National Association of Racing Staff chief executive and acting chairman of the Racing Centre George McGrath said “When you look around the new classrooms and compare them to the old facilities we had upstairs, it shows how much progress we have made.”