Newmarket's MP Matt Hancock thanks NHS and says service has enough staff to cope with expected coronavirus peak as he updates pubic from self-isolation

Newmarket's MP Matt Hancock has reiterated his thanks to the NHS and said the service had enough staff to cope with the expected peak as he updated the nation from lockdown.

Answering people's questions online the heath secretary, who has been placed into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, he said he was "on the mend" after suffering from only mild symptoms.

And along with millions of people across the country, the MP for West Suffolk is now working from home and updated online followers in a vlog last night.

"I'm video conferencing into cabinet and all sorts of meetings," he said. "I'm here at my desk, I have got my window in front of me looking out so I get plenty of light. It's not as good as being able to work as normal, of course, but you can get a lot done and the critical thing is I've been able to keep driving forward the effort keep people safe, to expand the NHS, and to get life back to normal as soon as we can."

And Mr Hancock paid tribute to staff in his team, to workers in the health service, and those working in social care.

"All though I have been ill with coronavirus and I am self-isolating there is a massive amount of motivation in the whole team to get this right because we, as a society, are saving hundreds of thousands of lives by following the rules and staying at home," he said.

"I think it's really important to keep remembering that so many people in the NHS, in my department, and in my team, are working so hard every hour that there is to keep people safe, to expand the NHS, and to get this country back on its feet as quick as possible. The thing that really motivates us is that we are saving lives.

"I want to send massive thank you to everybody on my team in the NHS in social care, and more broadly, who is doing the right thing by serving the country and working to keep people safe. It really really matters."

When asked if the National Health Service had enough staff to cope with its projected demand, he said it did.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to see 20,000 doctors, nurses, and other clinicians, coming back to the NHS frontline in their hour of need."

And he urged others to join in with the effort it they could: "We put out the call, people have come back, and we're expanding that call. Anybody who's worked in the NHS in the last six years we’re asking you to come back to the colours when you are needed."

In his Instagram question and answer session, he was also quizzed if couples who didn't live together had to stay apart during lockdown, Mr Hancock said: "I know that some of the rules we've had to bring in are pretty stringent and I'm really sorry that you can't see your girlfriend other than course over there over the phone."

"I appreciate how much an impact that these measures have on people, but the more that people follow the rules and stay at home, unless there's a good reason not to, the quicker will get through this and get things back to normal."

And Mr Hancock also said it was important people looked after their mental heath as well as their physical heath during the lockdown, and the government was working with charities like MIND and others to make sure they get the support they need.

