Newmarket's MP Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus and enters self-isolation

Newmarket's MP Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.

The health secretary and MP for West Suffolk confirmed his diagnosis just one hour after Boris Johnson, the prime minister, announced he also had the virus.

"I have had some mild symptoms of coronavirus and upon medical advice I was tested and that test has been positive so I'll be self-isolating here until Thursday," said Mr Hancock.

Matt Hancock MPPicture Mark Westley (32513486)

"Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I have been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response."

He also thanked NHS workers and said last night's 'Clap for Carers' tribute was 'unbelievable'.

"It was so wonderful to see the whole country uniting in support for those who look after us," he said.

Mr Hancock will be self-isolating until next Thursday and working from home during that time.

