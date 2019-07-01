Newmarket's month-long Festival of Music and Arts starts today and there's nearly 50 events you can go to

This photograph will feature in an exhibition by Regina Ray as part of the festival. Photo: Regina Ray

Newmarket’s month-long Festival of Music and Art gets under way today with nearly 50 events in a programme which promises something for everyone.

The festival began in 2015 as a celebration of music but with the addition of many exciting art events at venues throughout the town, organisers expect this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.

On the music front, an event to unite young and old is a Schools Concert at St Mary’s Church on Tuesday when youngsters from local schools showcase their talent for retired residents who are invited to a pre-concert lunch at 12 noon in the Turner Hall.

Throughout the month, the Bill Tutte Memorial will be the scene on Saturdays for events including Delta Sunrise, a blues bonanza (July 6), Community Day featuring local musicians and bands (July 13) and Jive Dance and music (July 20).

Other music events include The Galaxy Big Band Outdoor Prom at the George and Dragon in Snailwell (July 20), Music for a Summer’s Evening with cello and piano at St Mary’s Church (July 9), Music on the Market in Newmarket High Street (July 13), Newmarket Chamber Orchestra’s Summer Concert (July 14), Newmarket Community Choir’s concert (July 12), and Newmarket Town Band (July 7) all at All Saints’ Church and popular local folk singer Jancis Harvey at Newmarket Day Centre (July 18).

There wil also be live music, DJs, karaoke or open mics to be found at pubs throughout Newmarket on most nights.

Anyone looking for art is also spoiled for choice. Not to be missed is a major exhibition at Palace House featuring some of the work of renowned equine artist George Stubbs (daily to September 29). An open house at the gallery (July 27) is an opportunity to view all its great works of sporting art.

For The Love of the Horse is an exhibition by local photographer Regina Ray, whose stunning pictures of stablelads and lasses,can be seen at Newmarket Library every day except Monday.

An art workshop in the Memorial Gardens with graffiti artist Si Mitchell (July 25) is also likely to prove popular, while children should enjoy the Saddle Up Art Trail round the town centre.

For full details of these events and many more, pick up a leaflet from shops, the library or the Memorial Hall in Newmarket or visit the festival website at www.newmarketmusicfestival.org.uk