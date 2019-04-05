Newmarket's Memorial Hall gardens re-open today

Memorial Hall gardens (8299546)

Residents in Newmarket are being invited to celebrate the opening of the revamped Memorial Hall gardens by the town's MP Matt Hancock at 4pm today.

The opening represents the culmination of Newmarket Town Council’s Memorial Hall gardens masterplan, which began in 2017 and stepped up a gear with the submission of a planning application in August 2018, with the aim of refurbishing and updating this popular space in order to create inspiring and engaging play opportunities for a range of age groups and abilities.

A project Team led by councillors Philippa Winter, Amy Starkey and Robert Nobbs, joined by a number of local experts also sought to acknowledge and enhance the local character and heritage of Newmarket, working with local school children to decide on a Castles and Royalty theme for the play area.

Featuring designs that are in keeping with the Memorial Hall gardens’ surroundings, the area will also boast green space for leisure, an area for a small kiosk or coffee shop, all of which will combine to provide a vibrant public space in the heart of the town and make Newmarket a better place to live and visit.

Funding for the project was secured through a number of sources, including a significant contribution by Newmarket Town Council, along with other grants, public funding and donations received from members of the horseracing community.

The updated scheme includes a new Sensory Wall which has been built by Mike Ayres, a professional designer with 30 years’ experience in creating equipment and environments for people with special needs. This fully inclusive stunning piece of work was designed specifically for us and incorporates iconic views around Newmarket.

Town Mayor Cllr Rachel Hood said: “Newmarket Town Council has worked effectively to provide an iconic and unique play space for our children and a garden for all residents to enjoy.

“This wonderful project would not have been possible without funding secured through a number of sources, including a significant contribution by Newmarket Town Council, as well as other grants, public funding and donations from members of the horseracing community. We are extremely grateful for this support, which demonstrates what is achievable when the community comes together around a common goal.

“The refurbished memorial hall gardens are a safe space for all and everybody involved in its delivery should feel proud to have created, in such a key area in the heart of our town, a space that will be enjoyed for many years to come by individuals of a range of ages and abilities.”

The gardens will open to the public from 3.15pm today, before the official opening by Mr Hancock who will be joined by the winner of Newmarket Town Council’s young writers’ competition.