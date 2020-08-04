Home   News   Article

Newmarket's memorial hall gardens play area re-opens today

By Alison Hayes
Published: 09:36, 04 August 2020
 | Updated: 09:40, 04 August 2020

Newmarket’s popular memorial hall gardens play area will be open again from today.

The gardens, which were completely refurbished by the town council and officially re-opened in April 2019, have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Meeting last week, members of the town council agreed the gardens and the adjoining public toilets could be re-opened from today.

The memorial hall gardens is to re-open today after months of closure because of the coronavirus.
But the water feature splash pads will remain closed pending further advice being sought by the authority.

Cllr Andy Drummond said: “If we are legally entitled to open we should.”

During lockdown, the gardens and the play equipment has undergone the usual safety checks.

Newmarket

