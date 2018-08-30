Newmarket's memorial gardens play area to get an 'amazing' revamp

Cllr Amy Starkey said she was excited by what she called an "amazing project" to revamp the gardens play area (3887524)

The long-awaited plan for the refurbishment of Newmarket’s much-loved memorial gardens play area has been unveiled.

The masterplan, the result of several months of work, and consultation with local children and schools, was revealed to councillors at a meeting on Tuesday and a planning application for the proposal will be submitted this week.

Cllr Amy Starkey, one of four town councillors who have been working on the project, said she was excited by what she called “an amazing project” which she said would create a public space that would make the town a better place to live and visit.

Construction work is set to start in November when the gardens will be closed with the project set for completion in April next year.

The overall theme for the refurbishment is castles and royalty which ties in with the town’s association with the Royal family and horseracing. Consultation with local children has inspired the inclusion of a feature castle for them to climb on, nets and slides, a zipwire and a cradle swing.

The water feature, which is around 20 years old, will be renovated with jets of water activated by footpads. Some of the existing play equipment will be refurbished and there will be extensive resurfacing of the current pathways.

Councillors have agreed to apply for a public works loan of up to £180,000 to help fund the project and have already set aside other funds to help with the cost. But they have also approached outside organisations for funding and are appealing to individuals and businesses for donations.

“We are encouraging people to invest in what is an amazing project for our town,” said Cllr Starkey. “It promises to be a real legacy piece and the more money we can raise the better it will be.”

She said the current plans were just the start and it was hoped improvements and additions would continue to be made when funds were available.

Details and plans of the scheme will be uploaded on the town council’s website.

Anyone interested in making a donation should contact town manager Roberta Bennett on 01638 667227.