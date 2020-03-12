Newmarket's Martin aims to be star of the show in 2020 London Marathon

A Newmarket man who ran last year’s London Marathon dressed as a bell will take to the streets of the capital next month decked out as a star.

Martin Gear, who raised more than £3,600 for Children With Cancer UK in 2019, will run this year’s 40th anniversary Marathon for the Make-A-Wish charity which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

His ambition is not only to raise as much cash as possible for his cause but to earn a place in the Guinness Book of Records by breaking the current 4hour 5minute record for the fastest male dressed as a star.

Martin Gear, after Sunday’s Cambridge Half-Marathon when he ran in the rigid foam star costume he will wear in the London Marathon next month.

Martin, 37, has not had the best preparation for this year’s tilt at the 26.2 mile event as he has been battling with an injury to the tendons in his left knee.

But with the help of KPO Osteopaths and personal trainer Ian Howell, who work out of the RaceFit gym at Newmarket’s Racing Centre, Martin gave his star costume an outing at Sunday’s Cambridge Half Marathon, which he completed in in an hour and 36 minutes – faster than he ran last year wearing the bell.

“I’ve really been struggling with the injury but those guys got me to the starting line and I’m hoping they’ll do the same for the marathon. I’m going to rest and recover from Sunday and then I’ll be knuckling down again.”

Martin is committed to raising at least £2,000 for his charity and is hoping his attempt at the record will inspire people give just a little more.

‘This will definitely be my last marathon in a costume of any description,’ says Martin Gear, pictured in 2019 when he ran dressed as a bell and finished in under four hours.

“I’ve seen what this charity can do for very sick children. Some of them want to do things llike going to Disney World or meeting their favourite footballer and one litte girl just wished to have her bedroom done out as a circus. It’s nice to help make a difference and this is a very good cause,” said Mark, who works as a Jockey Club heathman, and lives at Limekiln Cottages in Bury Road with his wife Nicole, sons Toby, six, and three-year-old Max and daughter Olivia who is just 10 months.

“ I’d like to say a big thank you to all the local businesses whose sponsorship has helped pay for my star and those who have already pledged to sponsor me in the race,” he said.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Martin for the race on April 26 can do so at virginmoneygiving.com/martingear.

