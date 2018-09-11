Newmarket's market returns to High Street after 44 years

A market has been in Newmarket for 800 years (4082288)

Newmarket's historic market has returned to the High Street after 44 years of traders selling from the market square.

The move, which is ahead of Saturday's celebrations to mark a market presence in the town of more than 800 years, means stalls will now be set up in the loading bays between The Rutland Arms hotel and Sun Lane.

The relocation project, which includes a new power supply and gazebos for traders, is being funded by Forest Heath District Council, Newmarket Town Council and the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District.

Staff set up new coverings for market traders (4082295)

Newmarket's market is managed by Forest Heath and occupied the market square site since 1974. The town's charter was originally granted by King John and the street market has moved locations several times.

Originally in The Rookery, now the site of The Guineas shopping centre, it had moved to the High Street in 1904 and extended down both sides of the main road.

