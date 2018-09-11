Newmarket's market returns to High Street after 44 years
Newmarket's historic market has returned to the High Street after 44 years of traders selling from the market square.
The move, which is ahead of Saturday's celebrations to mark a market presence in the town of more than 800 years, means stalls will now be set up in the loading bays between The Rutland Arms hotel and Sun Lane.
The relocation project, which includes a new power supply and gazebos for traders, is being funded by Forest Heath District Council, Newmarket Town Council and the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District.
Newmarket's market is managed by Forest Heath and occupied the market square site since 1974. The town's charter was originally granted by King John and the street market has moved locations several times.
Originally in The Rookery, now the site of The Guineas shopping centre, it had moved to the High Street in 1904 and extended down both sides of the main road.
Read more on the market move in Thursday's Newmarket Journal.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.