Newmarket's market is booming after move to High Street

At the fist day of the High Street market: Gabby Furze, Markets Officer; Cllr David Bowman, Cabinet member for Operations at Forest Heath District Council; Sharon Fairweather, Market Development Manager; Graham Philpot of Love Newmarket; Cllr Philippa Winter, Newmarket Town Council and Lesley Ferguson

Two months after moving back to its spiritual home in the High Street, Newmarket’s market is going from strength to strength.

Since leaving the Market Square in September, the market has grown from seven stalls to 15 – and there is now a waiting list of 18 traders who want to set up shop in Newmarket.

Forest Heath District Council, which operates the market, is to let it settle into its new home before considering whether to expand the number of stalls on offer at the bustling new location.

At its overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday, Cllr David Bowman, cabinet member for operations, hailed the move as ‘the biggest success for some time’ and said the district council was also investigating ways to improve market offerings in Mildenhall.

“We are bringing in people from all around. There was a man from Ipswich at the market and he thought it was fantastic.

“We had a few hiccups, like when we put the bins outside Golding, but we have changed that. We have sorted all these little issues and it’s a fantastic place,” he said.

Committee member and town councillor Robert Nobbs said: “It has had a positive impact on the High Street. The stall holders are overjoyed and it really has been a positive thing.”

A market has been in Newmarket for 800 years (5438283)

Its new location and increased footfall has encouraged new traders to try Newmarket. Ely-based stall holder Tom Ramsey, who runs Silver Oaks Coffee, was at the High Street market for the first time on Tuesday.

“A lot of traders speak to each other and somebody who is on Ely’s market said Newmarket’s pretty good,” he said.

“With the old market you had to especially go to the market but here you get people walking up and down the High Street who say they have just stumbled across our stall.”

Newmarket High Street used to host the market (5438271)

And Shaun Swallows, who sells bread, juices and toffee, opened his stall for the first time four weeks ago as part of his new business venture.

“Every week seems to be building up. In the old square it was three or four stalls and nobody there. Now people come up and down the High Street and buy stuff,” he said