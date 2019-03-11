Newmarket's market cancelled as MetOffice forecasts strong winds

Newmarket Market will not goahead tomorrow because of forecasted strong winds (7689030)

Newmarket's Tuesday market has been cancelled as forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning.

Tomorrow's High Street market in the town has been cancelled by Forest Heath District Council because of expected high winds.

The MetOffice has forecast gusts of more than 40 mph during the day and expects heavy rain to fall in the town from noon.

Today the weather service has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow night until 3pm on Wednesday.

The government owned forecaster said it expects strong north-westerly winds during the night and said there could be transport disruption across the country.

And strong winds are expected to last the week - with gusts of more than 30 mph predicted on Saturday.