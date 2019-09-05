Newmarket's life-saving defibrillator has been returned to the memorial hall

Life-saving equipment which went missing from the front of Newmarket’s memorial hall has been returned.

It was originally thought that the defibrillator, donated to the town by the Jockey Club in May last year, had been stolen when it disappeared from its casing at the beginning of last month.

But town council manager Roberta Bennett said it now appeared the equipment had not been stolen but used and then mistakenly returned to Newmarket Ambulance Station.

Newmarket has its defibrillator back after it has been returned - pictured last month when it went missing from the front of the memorial hall (16159176)

Mrs Bennett said the council had been contacted by Lester Burdiss, West Suffolk duty locality officer with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, when staff realised the defibrillator was the one missing from the memorial hall.

“We immediately contacted the police to say it had not been stolen and we are delighted to have it back,” she said.

When the machine went missing the ambulance service did not have any record of the code being handed out for use, but that the code was used to open the box in which it is stored.

Mrs Bennett said it would now be marked with the town council’s telephone number and details so anyone who had reason to use it would know exactly where it needed to be returned.

The saga has led to the town being offered another defibrillator by Mr Saeed Suhail, owner of the Heath Court Hotel, who was so shocked when he read about the apparent theft in the Journal he immediately offered to pay for a replacement machine.

Hotel manager Robert Nobbs said that offer still stood. “We are looking to purchase another debrillator and will be working with the town council to find an additional site for it.”