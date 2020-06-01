Newmarket's Kingfisher House confirms coronavirus outbreak as half of West Suffolk care homes have had Covid-19

Half of all care homes in West Suffolk have suffered a coronavirus outbreak new data has shown, with one in Newmarket also reporting cases of the virus.

Public Health England data has shown 18 of the 36 care homes in the district have reported a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 up until May 18. Across England 38 per cent of homes have reported outbreaks.

And the Journal can reveal Newmarket's Kingfisher House, in St Fabians Close, has had Covid-19 in the home.

Public Health England data has shown 18 of the 36 care homes in the district have reported a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 up until May 18.

A spokesman for Four Seasons Health Care, the company which owns the home, would not comment on the number of residents who had contracted the virus but said they had strict protocols for infectious diseases at the home, including social distancing and barrier nursing, and were closely monitoring the health of all residents and staff.

"Staff are always actively told to use personal protective equipment (PPE) for contact with anyone symptomatic and we are also advising that staff use PPE throughout shifts, in line with official guidance," the spokesman said.

"The latest techniques for caring for residents whilst wearing PPE and guidance on its appropriate use is communicated to our teams as part of our daily coronavirus guidance document."

The company spokesman said there had been no new or returning residents with a positive test for Covid-19 and all have been tested, and added it would be "entirely speculative" to say how the virus entered the property.

Suffolk County Council, which is responsible for adult social care in the county, said it would not comment on cases in individual care homes.

The spokesman added the Suffolk Resilience Forum had supported 219 care providers with protective equipment and that every care provider which asked for help with PPE has received it.

In East Cambridgeshire, seven of 21 care homes have reported an outbreak.

That was one more than the six which had reported outbreaks up to May 3, and it means that at least 33 per cent of residential and nursing homes in the area have been hit by the virus.

The rate in East Cambridgeshire is lower than across the rest of the East of England, where 39% of care homes have been affected. Across England, 38 per cent of homes have reported cases.

Do you work at a care home in the area and are concerned about the impact of coronavirus? Contact Dan Barker at dan.barker@newmarketjournal.co.uk or 01638 564103.

Read more CoronavirusNewmarket