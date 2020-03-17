Newmarket's Iceland changes opening hours to help vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

Newmarket's Iceland supermarket has changed their opening hours to help elderly and vulnerable shoppers buy essentials during the coronavirus outbreak.

From tomorrow the Crown Walk frozen foods specialist will open between 7am and 9am exclusively shoppers who are deemed to be at increased risk.

Shane Robinson, who has been manager of the store for two years, said the extra hours will enable many of his regular customers to buy the items they need before they are sold out.

Iceland in Crown Walk, Newmarket

And he said the exclusive shopping hours would lead to a calmer environment.

The extra hours only apply on Wednesdays.

The supermarket, which has been in Newmarket for 30 years, has also altered its regular opening hours, and will now open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 4pm on a Sunday.

Mr Robinson said the store gets deliveries every day to try keep up with demand.

And he urged customers to be more polite to staff when they do not have the items

"Everybody here is trying to do a good job," he said.

