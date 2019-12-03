Newmarket's Houldsworth Valley Academy rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

Pupils and staff at a Newmarket primary school are celebrating after it was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Lisa Tweed, who took over as headteacher of Houldsworth Valley Academy two years ago, and was described as a ‘highly effective leader’, praised staff, pupils and parents who, she said, had all contributed to a ‘fantastic’ inspection which had seen the school progress from requiring improvement.

“We are all delighted,” she said. “The Ofsted report shows the culture that has been established across the school and what can be achieved when everyone is working so positively together.

“It also vindicates all the hard work staff have put in to ensure our pupils are safe and ready for life.

“We are so pleased for everyone who has contributed to this fantastic inspection.”

According to the report, pupils loved attending Houldsworth, while parents and carerswere ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about the school’s work and there was particular praise for the ‘outstanding’ personal development of pupils which was described as ‘exceptional’,somethingMrs Tweed said was at the heart of every aspect of the school.

Ofsted inspectors also highlighted the valuable experience given to pupils to prepare them for their future lives, with both a deep understanding of British values and respect for other faiths, cultures and opinions taught at the Rowley Drive academy which is part of the Unity Schools’ Partnership.

“Leaders have high expectations about what pupils should be learning and achieving at Houldsworth Valley,” said the report. “In this Rights Respecting School, it is clear how pupils care for and look after each other.

“Children rise to leaders’ expectations and get off to a ‘running start’ in early years. From a young age, children are excited about school. Pupils experience high-quality education as they move into Key stages 1 and 2.”

And it added: “Relationships between adults and pupils are positive. Staff talk to pupils about their

“Pupils are listened to and their views are taken seriously. Pupils are happy and confident in all that they do.”

