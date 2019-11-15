Newmarket's High Street set to close as town prepares to switch on its Christmas lights tonight

Newmarket's High Street will be closed from noon as the town prepares to switch on the annual Christmas lights display.

Helping to push the button will be Hollyoaks star and recording artist Ray Quinn. The X-Factor runner-up to Leona Lewis, Quinn also won the fourth series of Dancing on Ice in 2009 and the All Stars’ series in 2014.

The event is being organised by members of Newmarket Business Improvement District (BID) with the switch-on scheduled for 7pm after which Quinn, who is soon to release a new album, will be performing a 45-minute set.

Newmarket Christmas lights and lantern parade Picture Mark Westley. (21691595)

Also performing on the night will be rock/folk group Frankenstein’s Lobster and singers Adam Philpott and Jacen Bruce. There will also be entertainment provided by local schoolchildren. Compere for the evening will be Ross Andrews.

Last year, the event attracted around 10,000 people into the town centre and on Friday the High Street will be closed from noon so the fun fair rides can be set up in preparation for the festivities.

The fairground will be open from 5- 9pm and there will be a variety of stalls.

The High Street will be closed from the clock tower to the junction with The Avenue between noon and midnight.

BID member Lesley Ferguson, who is one of the organisers of the event, said: “We have listened to the feedback from last year’s event and have made some adjustments.

“One of these is that the whole event will be a bit more family-centric and we have looked for fairground rides that are more suitable for younger children.

“We are looking forward to the event and hope the people of Newmarket will help us make it just as successful as last year.”

Also in the run-up to Christmas, the popular Nutcracker trail will be back when giant nutcrackers are located at various locations around the town as part of a special trail for youngsters to complete.

Newmarket Town Council is also planning its own Taste of Christmas event on Saturday December 14, details of which will be announced over the coming weeks.