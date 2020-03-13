Newmarket's Hatchfield Farm finally gets government approval

Controversial plans to build a new housing estate at Newmarket's Hatchfield Farm have been finally given the go-ahead.

Lord Derby's proposal to build the 400 home estate in Fordham Road, along with two access roads and open space, has been on the table since 2009.

After two planning inquiries inspector Richard Schofield has recommended the scheme goes ahead, with the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick giving his approval last night.

NEWMARKET JOURNAL AUGUST 2011..HATCHFIELD FARM...FORDHAM ROAD.... (31477596)

In a report which outlines the decision the housing secretary said "Newmarket is one of the most sustainable locations in West Suffolk".

On traffic impact in the town, the secretary of state and the planning inspector said they were not convinced morning congestion and limited increased journey times "would give rise to any actual harm to the operations of the horse racing industry".

And the report said "there was no evidence before the inquiry to suggest any trainers would move out of Newmarket, or that owners would remove their horses from the town, if planning permission was granted for this scheme".

Newmarket Town Council had opposed the development, but the then Forest Heath District Council gave it the go-ahead.

The land has been allocated for housing in the former Forest Heath area local plan.

Cllr Andy Drummond, West Suffolk cabinet member for Planning and Regulatory, said: "The Secretary of State has supported the Planning Inspector and agreed the 400 home Hatchfield development should go ahead.

"This site has been allocated for mixed use in the adopted local plan and there is a masterplan in place giving principles for its development."

More following.

Read more Newmarket