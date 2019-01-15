Newmarket's Fred Archer Way will not close, despite road closure signs

The road sign suggests Fred Archer Way will be closed (6533102)

Newmarket's Fred Archer Way will not be closed to traffic despite road signs suggesting so.

A road closure notice was placed on the street by Cadent contractor Triio on Monday which said the road would be shut for five days at the end of the month.

But the road will remain open.

Fred Archer Way (6533104)

Only the small service road outside Papa Johns will be closed by BT between January 21 and 23 with gas works happening outside the the takeaway in the street between January 28 and February 1.