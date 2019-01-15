Newmarket's Fred Archer Way will not close, despite road closure signs
Published: 17:01, 15 January 2019
| Updated: 17:03, 15 January 2019
Newmarket's Fred Archer Way will not be closed to traffic despite road signs suggesting so.
A road closure notice was placed on the street by Cadent contractor Triio on Monday which said the road would be shut for five days at the end of the month.
But the road will remain open.
Only the small service road outside Papa Johns will be closed by BT between January 21 and 23 with gas works happening outside the the takeaway in the street between January 28 and February 1.