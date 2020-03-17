A former secure mental health unit just outside Newmarket is up for sale with an asking price in excess of £1.25 million.

Beech House Hospital, in Fordham Road, which closed in 2015, has gone on the market and agent Savills said the site could continue as a mental health unit or be re-developed with a different use.

The 2.6 acre site currently has a reception building and five residential blocks containing 36 bedrooms.

Beech House, Newmarket (31705024)

Each of the blocks has a communal lounge, kitchen, dining area, and shared bathroom facilities.

The freehold of the property is currently owned by Netherlands-based company Promontoria Holding, who acquired the site for £5.8 million.

The current facility was only developed between 1998 and 2000, but there have been hospital facilities on the site since 1888 when it was home to the Newmarket and Moulton Infectious Diseases Hospital or isolation hospital as it was known locally.

Then, and into the 20th century, it was used to house patients suffering from infectious diseases such as diphtheria and tuberculosis.

